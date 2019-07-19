Town of Greenburgh to Open Two Cooling Centers this Weekend

In anticipation of the excessive heat and humidity expected this weekend, the Town will be opening two (2) cooling centers. The cooling centers will be located at the Theodore D. Young Community Center– 32 Manhattan Avenue, and the Anthony F. Veteran Park Multi-Purpose Room– 11 Olympic Lane, Hartsdale. Commencing today and continuing through Sunday, the cooling centers will operate between the hours of 12:00pm and 10:00pm. Hours may be extended if the need arises.

Residents are reminded that “Celebrate Greenburgh Day” is scheduled for tomorrow at Anthony F. Veteran Park. Activities commence at 10:00am and continue throughout the day, concluding with fireworks at 9:00pm.