Health

Town of Greenburgh to Open Two Cooling Centers this Weekend

July 19, 2019

In anticipation of the excessive heat and humidity expected this weekend, the Town will be opening two (2) cooling centers. The cooling centers will be located at the Theodore D. Young Community Center– 32 Manhattan Avenue, and the Anthony F. Veteran Park Multi-Purpose Room– 11 Olympic Lane, Hartsdale. Commencing today and continuing through Sunday, the cooling centers will operate between the hours of 12:00pm and 10:00pm. Hours may be extended if the need arises.

Residents are reminded that “Celebrate Greenburgh Day” is scheduled for tomorrow at Anthony F. Veteran Park. Activities commence at 10:00am and continue throughout the day, concluding with fireworks at 9:00pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Atria on the Hudson Challenges Ossining Fire Department to Chef Showdown

Internationally Renowned Musicians Coming to JazzFest White Plains September 11-15

Dental Care for Seniors 

Sleepy Hollow Nurse Explains Harmful Health Care Shifts She Witnessed Firsthand