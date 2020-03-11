Health

Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed Until September

March 11, 2020

Please see the announcement from the Richard Slingerland, Village Administrator for the Village of Tarrytown.

In light of the risks associated with the health emergency and situation involving the coronavirus COVID-19, and working cooperatively with the Village of Sleepy Hollow, our two Villages have jointly made the decision to cancel the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2020.

As of this time, the Villages are tentatively seeking to reschedule it for Sunday September 20, 2020. We’ll confirm that date once it is finalized with all of the parties involved.

