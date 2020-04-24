Sleepy Hollow Receives Supply of Reusable Masks

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has received a large quantity of reusable, washable, cloth masks from Westchester County. They will be distributed to essential businesses in the community to the following businesses:

Grocery stores, including food and beverage stores

Restaurants providing takeout and delivery services

Public transportation and local taxi services

Convenience stores and pharmacies

Gas stations and auto repair

Post offices

Child care programs and schools

Municipal employees

Food distribution programs

Other essential businesses as designated by NYSESD

All requests for masks should sent, via e-mail to Andrea Ruggiero at aruggiero@sleepyhollowny.org