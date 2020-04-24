COVID-19

Sleepy Hollow Receives Supply of Reusable Masks

April 24, 2020

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has received a large quantity of reusable, washable, cloth masks from Westchester County. They will be distributed to essential businesses in the community to the following businesses:

  • Grocery stores, including food and beverage stores
  • Restaurants providing takeout and delivery services
  • Public transportation and local taxi services
  • Convenience stores and pharmacies
  • Gas stations and auto repair
  • Post offices
  • Child care programs and schools
  • Municipal employees
  • Food distribution programs
  • Other essential businesses as designated by NYSESD

All requests for masks should sent, via e-mail to Andrea Ruggiero at aruggiero@sleepyhollowny.org

