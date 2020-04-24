Sleepy Hollow Receives Supply of Reusable Masks

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has received a large quantity of reusable, washable, cloth masks from Westchester County. They will be distributed to essential businesses in the community to the following businesses:
- Grocery stores, including food and beverage stores
- Restaurants providing takeout and delivery services
- Public transportation and local taxi services
- Convenience stores and pharmacies
- Gas stations and auto repair
- Post offices
- Child care programs and schools
- Municipal employees
- Food distribution programs
- Other essential businesses as designated by NYSESD
All requests for masks should sent, via e-mail to Andrea Ruggiero at aruggiero@sleepyhollowny.org