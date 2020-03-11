Phelps Hospital Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 Paitent

The following is a statement from Phelps Hospital Northwell Health, on a patient that is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19. Feel free to use this as you report updates from your community and around the county.

Phelps Hospital is currently treating a patient for COVID-19, who arrived Saturday, March 7. The patient is a 50 year old woman, who is in stable condition, in isolation, and in an area of the hospital where protective measures will ensure the safety of our other patients and our front line staff who are caring for this patient.

We are confident in our ability to meet the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus. We have implemented strong clinical and operational protocols designed to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients as they enter our facilities, isolate them appropriately, prevent transmission of infections and protect front-line caregivers from potential exposure. We also continue to work closely with federal, state and local health officials, and refine our protocols as the situation evolves.

Northwell Health activated its emergency operations center on February 4th, which is staffed seven days a week, so we can remain in constant contact with all of our hospitals and other facilities. Operating in this heightened state of readiness allows us to quickly mobilize system-wide resources if the need arises.