Healthy Life Series Continues in March at Phelps Hospital

Phelps Hospital’s Healthy Life series offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as numerous health screenings and support groups. All events are free and take place on the Phelps campus, 701 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow unless otherwise noted. The Phelps Healthy Life Calendar for March is as follows:

Monday, March 2 – Keeping Memory Alive This program is for older adults who are still in good cognitive condition, and want to maintain their healthy brain. Learn about lifestyle factors that improve brain health. It is important for individuals to fire up their neurons often to keep a strong cognitive health. Join us for this new program where we will provide educational information, fun exercises, and stimulating activities to keep your brain active and sharp. This program takes place on the 1st Monday of every month at 10:00 am in the 755 Building on the fourth floor, Family Medicine Conference Room. Please call 914-366-3937 to register or Vitality@northwell.edu

Tuesday, March 3 – Bariatric Seminar This event provides information about Bariatric surgery and will be held at 6:00 – 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, March 4 & 28- The Childbirth Experience This series of classes is designed to cover all aspects of the childbirth experience. We offer information on the following topics: pregnancy, labor, vaginal delivery, caesarean section, and newborn care. Labor management techniques include: exercise, relaxation, breathing, and pharmacologic pain management. Tour and childbirth films are included. Expectant mothers are encouraged to bring a support person if desired. Cost: $150.00, includes expectant mother and support person. If you attend the Phelps Hospital Breastfeeding Class, ABC’s of Baby Care, and The Childbirth Experience, a $50 refund will be issued upon attendance to all three classes. Call 914-366-3559 with any questions.

Thursday, March 5 – Bereavement Support Group Our bereavement groups are meant to be safe space for individuals to share and connect in their grief. Our spousal/partner loss group allows members to address and identify the unique challenges and journey associated with losing a partner. Groups are facilitated by a licensed social worker and are free of charge to the community. This group is held at 10:00 am and again at 12:00 pm in the 755 Building in room 545. Presented by Hospice Care in Westchester & Putnam-Northwell Health at Home and Phelps Hospital. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Monica Hobson, LCSW, at 914-924-9593 or mhobson@northwell.edu to register or for more information.

Thursday, March 5 – Laughter Yoga Evenings The yoga practice will spread the healing process, can reduce anxiety and stress as endorphins are released while laughing, fostering a positive attitude and the feeling of happiness. Laughter Yoga workouts are also good for heart, diaphragm, abdominal, respiratory, and facial muscles. After laughing, the positive effects can last up to 45 minutes, benefiting the cardiovascular system as well as reducing blood pressure. Instructed by Dr. Vinodray Shah. 5:30 pm, on the 1st Floor. For more information, please call 914-366-1661.

Thursday, March 5 – Bariatric Support Group This group offers a support network for Bariatric patients. This week the focus is Goal Setting. Held in the Atrium Conference room at 6:00 – 7:00 pm. For more information, please contact Marypat Hughes at 914-269-1875 or mhughes10@northwell.edu

Thursday, March 5 & 12 – AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Original 2-Day Course This 2-day ACLS course highlights the importance of high performance team-dynamics and communication, systems of care, recognition and intervention od cardiopulmonary arrest, immediate post-cardiac arrest, acute dysrhythmia, stroke, and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Must attend both sessions. The course cost is $250 per person (includes spiral handbook). A discount of $175 is available for EMS Paramedics. Located in the 755 Building, Suite 200, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Friday, March 6 & 13- AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Renewal 1-Days Course This 1-day ACLS refresher course is for those who have already taken the 2-day Original Course. Cost is $125 per person. A discount is available for EMS Paramedics. Located in the 755 building, suite 200, 7:00 – 10:00 pm. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Tuesday, March 10 – Better Breathers Club/Pulmonary Fibrosis Support The Phelps Better Breathers Club is a welcoming support group for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma while getting the support of others in similar situations. Led by a trained facilitator, these in-person adult support groups give you the tools you need to live the best quality of life you can. This support group is co-sponsored by Phelps Hospital, the American Lung Association, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Light refreshments are served. Phelps Hospital, Pulmonary Lab, which is located on the Basement Level of the 701 Building, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Please call 914-366-3712 to register.

Wednesday, March 11 & 25- Meditation Meditation is one of the best tools we have to balance our emotions, deal with physical and psychological distress, and promote the peace of the present moment.. Phelps Hospital 755 building, 4th floor in the Family Medicine Residency Conference Room at 11:00 am. If you have any questions, please reach out to Ellen Woods at 914-366-3937 or email Vitality@northwell.edu.

Thursday, March 12 – Breakfast Club Is a series of breakfast meetings designed especially for seniors. Each program includes a free breakfast, a presentation on healthy lifestyles topic and a light exercise program to improve strength and balance. It’s also a great opportunity for older adults to socialize with their peers. This program will be held at 8:30 – 10:30 am in the Cafeteria at Phelps Hospital. 701 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. For more information or to register call 914-366-3937 or email vitality@northwell.edu.

Thursday, March 12 – Osteoporosis Program Osteoporosis Education and Support Program is for people concerned about bone loss and fractures. Physicians, therapists and dietitians meet to discuss risk factors, causes, proper body mechanics and medication options. The sessions are held from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the Phelps Boardroom (C Level). Call 914-366-3937 or send an email to vitality@northwell.edu to register.

Thursday, March 12 & 26- Breast Cancer Support Group We understand that if you or someone you love has breast cancer, it can affect the quality of your life. This program is open to anyone with breast cancer as well as family, friends, caregivers and anyone else interested in attending. There is no charge to attend this group. Light refreshments served! Phelps Hospital, 777 building, Conference room across from the Vivo Pharmacy at 6:00 pm. For more information please contact Carol Greiner at 914-366-1661.

Thursday, March 13 – Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group This is a support group for Alzheimer’s Caregivers. We offer the opportunity for caregiver’s of those with Alzheimer’s to have a place to share their experiences, seek advice, and find community resources that aim to make their job less stressful. Join us and receive the emotional, educational and social support needed to successfully care for someone with dementia. This group is held at 10:00 am in the 755 Building, Room 545. If you have any questions, please reach out to Ellen Woods at 914-366 -3937 or email Vitality@northwell.edu.

Friday, March 14 – Totsaver Program This 3-hour class includes the pediatric component of the American Heart Association CPR for Family and Friends. This class is physically demanding and you should consult your physician for advice on participation during the last trimester. Prior review of course materials is required. Cost is $55 per person. 7:00 – 10:00 pm. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Monday, March 16 – Postpartum Support Group The Postpartum Support Group is a free support group for new mothers. Bring your baby to share and learn in a friendly, supportive environment. Meet other new moms, ask questions, and get help with breastfeeding and other new baby challenges. New moms are encouraged to bring a support person if desired. There is no cost to attend. This support group is led by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC). We look forward to seeing you! Call 914-366-3559 with any questions.

Monday, March 16 & 18 – EMT Refresher Course for Spring 2020 A class schedule will be handed out at registration. Attendance requirements are based on challenge exam results. Located in the Hoch Center for Emergency Education, 7:00 – 10:00 pm. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Tuesday, March 17 – Cancer Institute Wellness Day The Cancer Institute will be offering a monthly Wellness Day at the James House. We will be offering integrated therapy options such as Chair Yoga/ Meditation (and/ or other options monthly) and a Patient/ Caregiver Support group. For information and to register, please call Carol Greiner, LMSW at 914-366-1661.

Tuesday, March 17 – Laughter Yoga Daytime The yoga practice will spread the healing process, can reduce anxiety and stress as endorphins are released while laughing, fostering a positive attitude and the feeling of happiness. Laughter Yoga workouts are also good for heart, diaphragm, abdominal, respiratory, and facial muscles. After laughing, the positive effects can last up to 45 minutes, benefiting the cardiovascular system as well as reducing blood pressure. Instructed by Dr. Vinodray Shah at 10:30 am. Offered as part of the Wellness Day Program in The James House Mansion (located on the Phelps Campus). For more information, please call 914-366-1661.

Wednesday, March 18 – Holistic Pain Support Group This free program is for people suffering from chronic pain, no matter how big or small. Information and workshop topics include exercise, nutritional guidance, expert advice and complementary medicine practices such as Tibetan Singing Bowls and Aromatherapy. 9:00 am in the 755 building, 4th floor in the Family Medicine Residency Conference Room. If you have any questions, please reach out to Ellen Woods at 914-366-3937 or email Vitality@northwell.edu.

Thursday, March 19 – American Academy of Pediatrics Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) 2020 This is Part 2 of the 2-part process for course completion from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Neonatal Resuscitation Program® (NRP®) course conveys an evidence-based approach to care of the newborn at birth and facilitates effective team-based care for healthcare professionals who care for newborns at the time of delivery. The class costs $75 which does not include the purchase of NRP Provider Online Course and textbook. EMS Paramedics cost is $55. To register please call 914-366-3698 or email hochcenter@northwell.edu.

Thursday, March 19 – Innovative Orthopedic Treatments for Hips and Knee Pain Are you suffering from persistent knee and hip pain? Don’t let it interfere with the activities you love any longer. While some aches are temporary, the long lasting pain may require professional intervention. Learn more about your options, innovative treatments and the rehab process. Snacks and light refreshments will be served. Free parking provided. 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Seating is limited, to register please call 914-366-3109.

Thursday, March 19 – ABC’s of Childcare Class This class for expectant parents is to help prepare for the new baby’s arrival. Topics covered include how to diaper and bathe a baby, car seat and crib safety, guidelines for safe sleep, newborn characteristics and appearance, general baby care and more. Expectant mother is encouraged to bring a support person if desired. Cost: $50.00 includes expectant mother + support person. If you attend the Phelps Hospital Breastfeeding Class, ABC’s of Baby Care, and The Childbirth Experience (Weekday, or Weekend), a $50 refund will be issued upon attendance to all three classes. Call 914-366-3559 with any questions.

Saturday, March 21 – Prenatal Breastfeeding Class This class for expectant parents offers information on how to initiate successful breastfeeding. Topics include: milk supply and how milk is made, what to expect from your newborn, latch and positioning, how to tell if your baby is getting enough and more. Expectant mothers are encouraged to bring a support person is desired. Cost: $50.00 includes expectant mother and support person. If you attend the Phelps Hospital Breastfeeding Class, ABC’s of Baby Care, and The Childbirth Experience (weekday, or weekend), a $50 refund will be issued upon attendance to all three classes. Please call 914-366-3559 with any questions.

Monday, March 23 – AHA Pediatric Advanced Support Life Support (PALS) Renewal 1-Day Course This 1-day PALS refresher course for those who have already taken the 2-day Original Course. Cost is $125 per person. A discount of $75 is available for EMS Paramedics. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. Located in Phelps Hospital Hoch Center, 755 Building, Suite 200. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Tuesday, March 24 – Parkinson’s Support Group Patients with Parkinson’s disease are invited to this free support group to meet and share their experiences and knowledge with others. We understand that if you or a loved one has Parkinson’s disease, it can affect many lives. Please join to receive education and information from our expert clinicians. Get the emotional support you need from others and learn more about treatment options to help alleviate symptoms and increase the quality of your life. The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month in the 755 Building, on the 4th floor at 2:30 pm. For more information, call 914-366-3937 or send an email to vitality@northwell.edu.

Thursday, March 26 – AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Renewal 1-Days Course This 1-day ACLS refresher course is for those who have already taken the 2-day Original Course. Cost is $125 per person. A discount of $75 is available for EMS Paramedics. 9:00 am – 5:00pm. To register please call 914-366-3698.

Updated calendar listings are available at https://phelps.northwell.edu/

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PhelpsHospitalNorthwell/ and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/phelpshospital