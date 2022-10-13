There’s Heart Healthy, and Now there’s Art Healthy

Healing Hallways of Art returned to Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in September for the first time since the pandemic. The gallery can be viewed on the hospital’s first floor, from the North Building to the Wallace Pavilion. Among featured artists are residents of Mohegan Lake and Verplanck.

The Healing Hallways of Art is a decades-long collaborative effort of NWH and the Katonah Museum of Art Association (KMAA). It is the brainchild of KMAA President Emeritus Dyan Rosenberg. Under the supervision of Ellen Muentener, NWH Director of Volunteer Services, and Julie Rosenberg, KMAA President, volunteers installed the art displays that never fail to captivate patients, visitors, doctors and employees, who stop and admire the creations, comprised of florals, abstracts, beach scenes, birds, butterflies and landscapes.

A statement by the hospital notes that “Imagery in a hospital environment aims to be calming, peaceful, joyful, inspiring, hopeful, colorful and bright, allowing patients, visitors and staff to take an emotional vacation, as they move through the hospital corridors.”

***

During a three-week period, KMAA members were invited to submit up to six pieces of artwork for consideration and inclusion in the 2022 Healing Hallways of Art. This year’s 19 artists (10 recurring and nine new to the program) reside in Verplanck (Karen Allen), Mohegan Lake (Saadia Siddiqui), Katonah, Pleasantville, Mamaroneck, Mount Kisco, neighboring Connecticut and the New York Metro area.

One artist is an employee of Northern Westchester Hospital, another is a hospital volunteer. The employee, Jessica Paternoster, expressed a profound interest in participating due to her connection to the hospital and the art display premise. Other artists were driven to submit because of family members who spent time in the hospital as patients.

***

The Katonah Museum of Art Association says, “This is one of KMAA’s most successful shows. We deeply value our contribution to the community in outreach programs, such as the one with our partners and friends of Northern Westchester Hospital. Thank you to Ellen Muentener, NWH Director of Volunteer Services, who tirelessly works with KMAA to accomplish the enormous undertakings involved in bringing this program to life.”

The current Healing Hallways of Art display remains in place for one year, and all pieces are available for purchase.

To become a Northern Westchester Hospital volunteer, email – nwhvolunteers@northwell.edu – call (914) 666–1925 or visit the website nwh.northwell.edu/get-involved .

Donna Landi, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, has contributed to River Journal, Hudson Valley Magazine, and other publications.