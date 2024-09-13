Harckham, Levenberg Announce $16.2 Million State Funding for Peekskill Wastewater Treatment Plant

New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg announced today that $16.24 million in state funding is being earmarked for significant upgrades to the Peekskill Wastewater Treatment Plant. This substantial investment will enhance a vital piece of local infrastructure by replacing and upgrading the plant’s digester, aeration and heating systems.

“Investing in our water infrastructure is essential for safeguarding public health and promoting economic growth,” said Harckham. “Clean water and effective sanitation are cornerstones of a high quality of life. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York Environmental Facilities Corporation for their commitment to advancing these critical upgrades across the state.”

“Peekskill is a city on the rise, necessitating upgrades to its critical infrastructure,” said Levenberg. “This investment in Peekskill’s wastewater infrastructure is yet another demonstration of the State’s commitment to the City’s growth and prosperity. I am so grateful to the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for recognizing the need for this funding, and to the Governor for her continued support of the infrastructure needs in my district.”

The improvements will be implemented in two phases: the first phase will focus on replacing the digester; and the second phase will update the aeration and heating systems, which includes replacing piping to the aeration tanks, installing a multi-zone air handler, and updating temperature gauges, fuel oil storage tanks, and boilers.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg for their leadership in ensuring that Westchester County’s residents have access to clean water that is safe for drinking, recreation and wildlife. Replacing and upgrading critical infrastructure of the Peekskill Water Treatment Plant will benefit us long into the future, helping to safeguard public health, benefit the environment and strengthen the local economy.”

Peekskill City Manager Mathew Alexander said, “The City of Peekskill is grateful for the State’s support for the Peekskill Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is owned and operated by Westchester County. The Plant is critical infrastructure for the City. Improvements that add efficiency and durability will benefit our residents and soften the financial burden to a community burdened by high housing costs.”

Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith added, “I am thrilled to learn that Peekskill has been awarded state funding for crucial upgrades to our wastewater treatment plant. These resources will be pivotal in advancing the planning, design, and construction of essential improvements to our digester, aeration, and heating systems. This investment reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to modernizing our infrastructure and taking proactive steps to protect our environment and support sustainable growth. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in securing this funding, and look forward to seeing the positive impact these improvements will have on our community.”