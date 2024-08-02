For the Local Good

Harckham Delivers 100+ Free Naloxone Kits to Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps

August 2, 2024
(l-r) New York State Senator Pete Harckham with members of the Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps—(l-r) Captain Mack Godbee, Life Member Richie Streng, President and Life Member Fran Deak, Chief Steven Sniffen, Sergeant Elizabeth LaPadula, Vice-President Karilyn Colón and Supply Officer Ed Kelly. Credit: Office of State Sen. Pete Harckham / Tom Staudter]

New York State Senator Pete Harckham delivered 100+ emergency naloxone kits on Monday, July 29, to the Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where Chief Steven Sniffen, President and Life Member Fran Deak and other officers accepted the delivery of the life-saving medication.

Often known as Narcan®, one of its trade names, naloxone can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids drugs like Oxycodone. It is fast-acting and can usually restore normal breathing in 2-3 minutes.

“In order for someone to enter recovery for substance use, first and foremost, they must be alive,” said Harckham. “A person equipped with naloxone and the training to use it properly can literally give someone a new lease on life and the opportunity to enter recovery. I thank the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports for being a terrific partner in our efforts to prevent overdoses and save lives.”

