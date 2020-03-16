Cuomo Postpones Village Elections

Village elections set for Wednesday have been postponed. Gov Andrew Cuomo took the action in an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the new coronavirus outbreak.

The elections had been rescheduled for the April 28 primary election.

“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”

In Westchester, there were contested village elections in Briarcliff Manor, Sleepy Hollow, and ten other Westchester and Putnam communities.