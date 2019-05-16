Community Fun Day at the Shames JCC June 16

In celebration of the JCC’s 90th Anniversary, the Shames JCC in Tarrytown will be hosting a free Community Fun Day open to the whole community.

For 90 days the Shames JCC has been celebrating its 90th anniversary with events that included a 1920’s gala evening, a 1990’s lot party, a special fitness challenge and other aquatic, fitness, lecture and music programs. Every age group, from pre-schoolers-on-up planned an anniversary activity.

Now it all concludes with an action packed Community Fun Day, on Father’s Day, June 16 from 1-4 PM.

Rain or shine, there will be activities for all ages. Youngsters will enjoy inflatables such as the gaga pit or bouncy house, a puppet show, crafts, and face-painting.

There will be demonstrations of the J’s upcoming fall programs including karate and fencing as well as circus arts. Mekorock, the J’s teen rock band will be playing, and families can enjoy various lawn games and tug-a-war.

Highlighting the J’s new fall programs in STEM, there will be activities by RoboThink and Challenge Island.

And, the day will include the grand re-opening of their social action Afya Pop-Up, where volunteers will once again sort medical supplies that that have been donated by hospitals and health centers country-wide. The Afya Foundation will ultimately ship these much needed supplies to public health missions in countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa that have been devastated by conflict or disaster.