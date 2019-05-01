Burke Neurological Institute Announces the McDowell Symposium on Stroke Research

Leading Women in Neurology to Deliver Cutting-Edge Scientific Research on Stroke

Today, the Burke Neurological Institute is announcing their second annual McDowell Symposium, “Hope for Stroke”. On May 17th, the Burke Neurological Institute will open its doors from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm to welcome stroke survivors, caregivers, families and community members, to connect them with neurological scientists and clinicians, who will present on the latest scientific discoveries and medical breakthroughs in stroke research.

More than seven million Americans are living with a disability caused by stroke1, at a financial cost of $34 billion annually. This total includes the cost of care, but underestimates the personal suffering. A stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, or when a blood vessel bursts. Abilities controlled by that area of the brain may be diminished or lost such as muscle control, vision, memory, and speech2.

The morning session offers presentations geared toward a non-scientific audience . Presentations given in the afternoon session will be geared more toward researchers and clinicians, embracing the academic side of stroke research. Between the morning and afternoon sessions, awards will be presented by the McDowell family and lunch will be provided. Seats are limited, register for the event at: http://burke.weill.cornell.edu/mcdowell-symposium-2019-registration.

The event will feature an all-star lineup of female experts who are advancing the field of neurology. These women hold key leadership positions at world-renowned institutions including Brown, Yale, Johns Hopkins, and of course the Burke Neurological Institute. The McDowell Symposium offers a unique opportunity to learn about treatments, research and clinical advancements in stroke and brain health. After each session speakers will answer questions from the audience. This is an excellent educational opportunity for stroke survivors, caregivers, and their families to learn how groundbreaking stroke research is transformed into clinical treatments to help people restore function to see, talk, and walk again.

This year’s awardees are Bruce H. Dobkin, M.D., Frederick R. Maxfield, Ph.D., and Robert J. Baldoni. Each of these accomplished individuals are being honored for their contributions and leadership within the field of neurology, whether in an academic or volunteer role. Their dedication to the growth of the field is unparalleled and defines Dr. McDowell’s vision for the organization. The Burke Neurological Institute is proud to be an academic affiliate at Weill Cornell Medicine and will continue forging partnerships and transforming groundbreaking research into neurological cures.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated as a recipient of the Fletcher McDowell Award from the Burke Neurological Institute. It has been a great pleasure to observe the spectacular growth of the Burke Institute and the deep commitment of the researchers there to developing therapies to treat people with chronic disabilities”, says Dr. Maxfield.

In 1978 Dr. Fletcher McDowell established the Burke Medical Research Institute, known today as the Burke Neurological Institute. Dr. McDowell shaped the Institute to become one of the nation’s preeminent independent research organizations focusing on scientific research for neurological diseases. In doing this, he understood the importance of the need for world-class research and rehabilitation medicine and for training future leaders.

