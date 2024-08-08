Westchester County Seeks Nominations for the 42nd Annual Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has opened nominations for the 42nd Annual Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Celebrate a senior who has made a positive difference in Westchester County through their contributions by nominating them for this year’s Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Latimer said: “I am excited to open the nominations for the 42nd Annual Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. We look forward to this yearly tradition as we honor our seniors who have given their time and energy to improve the quality of life throughout Westchester County.”

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “Our Senior Hall of Fame is an important tradition as we recognize those who have made a difference in the lives of senior citizens throughout Westchester County through their significant contributions. The Senior Hall of Fame is one of our most empowering events and I look forward to being in attendance as we celebrate our older generation.”

To be nominated, a person must:

Be at least 60 years old or older, live in Westchester, and not be a past Hall of Fame inductee (a list of past honorees may be found online at: https://seniorcitizens.westchestergov.com)

Have made significant contributions to improving life in Westchester County

Be an outstanding leader or advocate

Have done professional work that reflects innovative solutions to fulfill unmet community needs (if a nomination is based on paid professional work).

Nominations are due by Friday, September 13, 2024, and will be reviewed by a judging committee. A nomination should be submitted for each person, with organizations and individuals to be allowed one nomination only. To download and complete your nomination, please visit our website. If you have questions about the nomination process, please contact Amanda Seebeck at (914) 218-3968 or email AmandaS@EventsRemember.com.

This year’s Senior Citizens Hall of Fame will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott Hotel in Tarrytown , NY. DSPS, Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation and the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services will be hosting this celebration, which will include an induction ceremony and a festive luncheon. Sponsorships and congratulatory journal ad opportunities are available for purchase. For more details or to make a purchase, please visit the event page.

For additional information about this year’s Senior Hall of Fame, please call (914) 813-6300 or visit the DSPS website.