Westchester County Places Third Nationwide in Center for Digital Government’s (CDG) “Digital Counties” Survey for Mid-Sized Populations

Westchester County continues to strive for excellence in using technology to deliver innovative governmental services. These efforts have been recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG), which awarded Westchester County third place nationwide in the 500,000 to 999,999 population category on its annual “Top 10 Digital Counties” list.

The CDG said: “Westchester County climbed the ranks to third place in its population category this year thanks to the Department of Information Technology’s (DoIT) continued commitment to improving digital equity and exploring emerging technologies.”

The County’s increased commitment to cybersecurity was also a significant factor, with cybersecurity ranked the #1 priority of U.S. counties according to this year’s survey.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Under the leadership of CIO Marguerite Beirne, our Department of Information Technology continues to deliver exceptional results. This award highlights the collaborative efforts of DoIT with all County departments, helping each to achieve their missions more effectively. I commend our team for their dedication and look forward to future innovations that will continue to benefit the people we serve.”

The CDG survey, developed in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo), highlights the best technology practices among U.S. counties. It emphasizes initiatives that streamline government service delivery, enhance data analytics for informed decision-making, bolster cybersecurity and leverage innovative technologies to meet County priorities.

Beirne said: “Our dedicated team at DoIT understands the critical role we play for the people of Westchester County. This award is a testament to our collective efforts over the past several years to build the smart use of technology into the DNA of Westchester County Government. I extend my gratitude to County Executive Latimer and his administration, the Board of Legislators, County leadership, and our talented DoIT staff for positioning us to receive this prestigious honor.”

NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase said: “The Digital Counties Survey illustrates how counties are on the cutting-edge, pursuing innovative approaches to serve our residents. Counties are thoughtfully adopting technologies like artificial intelligence and data platforms to enhance civic engagement, increase efficiency, and strengthen our communities today and for the future.”