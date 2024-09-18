Westchester County Executive George Latimer Appoints Leadership In Department Of Public Safety

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced the appointment of Terrance Raynor as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, following his service as the Acting Commissioner, and James M. Luciano as Chief of Department, the highest uniform position in the department. The appointments come as part of the ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Westchester County residents.

Latimer said: “Once again, it is clear that our dedication to combatting crime in Westchester County remains steadfast – and it could not be more evident than through the appointments of Terrance and James. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is funded at the highest level ever because of our Administration’s commitment to keeping this County safe for us all.”

Raynor said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Police Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. I am committed to working closely with the men and women of this Department, community stakeholders and the law enforcement community as a whole, to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

Raynor brings with him both experience and a strong commitment to community-oriented law enforcement and leadership – beginning as a City of Mount Vernon Police Officer in 1984. With a background in various leadership roles, including Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Chief and Commissioner, Raynor has demonstrated leadership and a dedication to public service throughout his career.

Raynor has received law enforcement training from the New York City Police Department, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 201st National Academy. Raynor has been with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety since 2018, proving himself an invaluable asset to keeping our community safe.

Luciano said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Department. I look forward to working alongside Commissioner Raynor and the dedicated men and women of the Department to uphold public safety and build stronger, safer communities.”

Luciano, brings over 35 years of law enforcement experience with the Department of Public Safety to his new role. With extensive experience in management, supervision, and critical incident response, Luciano has a proven track record of effective leadership and strategic planning. He maintains long established and high-level contacts in the region with Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies, which aids in the department’s policing efforts. Luciano holds a BA degree, and in addition to various trainings and certifications, he is a graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Program. He has specialized training in a multitude of areas including Special Operations, Investigations, Incident Management, and Community Relations. He is a NYS certified Police Instructor dedication to excellence and his commitment to fostering positive relationships with community members make him a clear choice for this new leadership position.