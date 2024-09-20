Westchester Community Joins Forces for 9/11: Serve & Remember Days of Service

Hundreds of volunteers across Westchester County came together to honor the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 through meaningful community service as part of the 14th Annual 9/11: Serve & Remember Days of Service hosted by Volunteer New York!, in partnership with the City of New Rochelle and Westchester County.

On Friday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 11, volunteers participated in various service projects to support local nonprofits and address community needs. From packing over 51,408 meals at Monroe College in New Rochelle to assembling comfort kits, blankets, and other essential items for vulnerable groups at the Westchester County Center, the event once again demonstrated the power of collective action in building stronger communities.

As part of the national 9/11 Day of Service, this initiative helps ensure that the legacy of 9/11 is one of service and community. Volunteers across the country transform this day of remembrance into a day of action, with Westchester County playing a significant role. The event attracted a wide range of volunteers, including families, students, and corporate teams, all united by the common goal of remembering the resilience and unity that followed September 11, 2001.

Impact Highlights:

688 volunteers clocked in 965 hours of services across two days.

51,408 meals packed and distributed to local residents in need, supporting the fight against food insecurity.

Volunteers created 52 comfort blankets for hospitalized children and prepared 289 cards for troops to show appreciation for their service.

A blood drive, held in partnership with the New York Blood Center, collected 42 critical donations to support local hospitals .

. Teams also worked on projects like creating laundry sachets for Hope Community Services and participating in a hands-only CPR workshop led by the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

View Impact Flyer for additional information.

Jeanette Gisbert, Executive Director of Volunteer New York!, said: As each year passes since that tragic day, it becomes even more important to remember the spirit of unity and service that brought us together in the aftermath of 9/11. This year’s 9/11: Serve & Remember was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together to make a difference. It’s through events like this that we continue to honor that legacy and the incredible impact we can have as a united community.

The 14th Annual 9/11: Serve & Remember Days of Service was made possible thanks to the support of major sponsor Robison Oil, and event sponsors Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts and WMC Health. The event continues to be a significant part of Westchester County’s commitment to honoring the memory of those lost through community action.

For more information about the event’s impact, please visit www.serveandremember.org.