Westchester Children’s Association to Celebrate 110 Years of Advocacy with Anniversary Gala on June 5th

The Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) is proud to announce its 110th Anniversary Celebration, to be held at The Opus Hotel, Three Renaissance Square, White Plains, NY, on June 5, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM. This milestone event not only marks over a century of dedicated service and advocacy for the children and youth of Westchester but also serves as a call to action to continue supporting WCA’s mission to ensure that every child is healthy, safe, and prepared for life’s challenges, irrespective of race or zip code.

The anniversary gala will honor outstanding contributions to children’s welfare with the Edith C. Macy Award for Distinguished Service being awarded to White Plains Hospital, the Corporate Children’s Champion Award to Robin White, AT&T Director of External Affairs for Westchester and New York City, and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbara J. Holland, a devoted humanitarian, child advocate, and former WCA Board Member.

Since its founding in 1914, WCA has remained committed to educating, connecting, and acting on behalf of the community to ensure that the needs of children and youth are not only recognized but met with effective solutions. Proceeds from the event will support WCA’s ongoing efforts to shape policies and programs that meet the needs of Westchester’s young people and keep their well-being at the forefront of the public agenda.

Guests are requested to RSVP by May 24, 2024, to celebrate Westchester Children’s Association

110 birthday and commit to giving 110% to Westchester’s children and youth. Reservations can be made here: https://secure.everyaction.com/nx2gNxodpEyRdlmiQmvNaw2