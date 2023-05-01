RiverArts Presents the 8th Annual RiverArts Music Tour – Saturday June 3  

RiverArts is excited to announce that its 8th annual RiverArts Music Tour will take place on Saturday, June 3rd (rain date: Sunday, June 4) from 11 am – 9pm throughout the Rivertown villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and Yonkers.

The largest one to date, the Music Tour will feature 97 local bands, with a combined 400 musicians, performing in backyards, gardens, village businesses, churches community centers and open green spaces on the banks of the Hudson River. The RiverArts Music Tour is the largest, family-friendly event for music lovers in lower Westchester County and offers something for everyone — from classical and jazz to folk, rock, alternative, urban and world music. Every stop on the Music Tour is FREE to the public.

In addition to many backyard residential sites and local businesses, this years’ Tour will offer music at more public venues including Boyce-Thompson Center & Untermeyer Gardens in Yonkers, The VFW in Hastings, the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront in Dobbs Ferry, the JCC Shames in Tarrytown and Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow (in association with the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival). Music at each venue will start on the hour and each act will play for 40 minutes, allowing Tour attendees time to travel between venues with ease. RiverArts produces a map of the entire slate of music so Tour attendees can plan their day. This map will be available for download at (www.riverartsmusictour.com) with a printed version available at each site on the Tour.

One of the Tour sites, the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, will also feature the Phoenicia Flea from 11am – 4pm. RiverArts will provide the music during the day and will offer an evening concert featuring four local bands. Parking will be free at the Waterfront all day & evening and the evening concert will feature food vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy this sunset show.

Music Tour Producer, Adam Hart stated, “We are thrilled and grateful to our local musicians who are offering these free mini concerts in our Rivertown communities. This event is unique in that one can see many different genres of music in our villages in a single day. There is no other event quite like this!”

Bands in this years’ Music Tour feature a wide diversity of music including everything from singer-songwriters & rock bands to classical, jazz, electronica, and world music!

RiverArts Executive Director, Josh Suniewick acknowledges, “This event offers so much live music and really represents the essence of RiverArts’ mission of bringing our community together through the arts.”

This year’s Tour is special because RiverArts is celebrating 60 years of connecting our communities through the arts. To commemorate this, RiverArts will be drawing one lucky winner to receive free admission (plus guest) to ALL RIVERARTS’ TICKETED EVENTS for the remainder of 2023. This includes several pop-up concerts, premier seating at our fall dance concert at The Tarrytown Music Hall, the first of our three chamber music concerts (hosted by The Newington-Cropsey Foundation) as well as admission to their Studio Tour Artist After-Party to hob-nob with local artists in November. The estimated value of this ticket package is over $300.00!

To enter the raffle drawing, simply go to the website, www.riverartsmusictour.com and click on the Raffle Link.

To stay up to date on the schedule for the day, as well as get information on all the bands performing in the Music Tour, all interested should like RiverArts on both Facebook and Instagram where the event will be heavily promoted.

RiverArts Music Tour Details:

Free & open to public

Saturday, June 3, 2023 (rain date: Sunday, June 4)

11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Location: various homes & public spaces throughout the Rivertowns; all day bandstand show: Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park from 11:00 am – 9:00pm – Free Parking

Event page – www.riverartsmusictour.com