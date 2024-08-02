NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Secures $20 Million in Resiliency Funding to Fortify Metro-North’s Hudson Line

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins successfully secured $20 million in resiliency funding to strengthen Metro-North’s Hudson Line against the increasing dangers posed by extreme weather. This funding is critical in light of the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida and recent flash flooding and mudslides, which temporarily suspended service along the Hudson Line. New York Senate Majority Leadersuccessfully secured $20 million in resiliency funding to strengthen Metro-North’s Hudson Line against the increasing dangers posed by extreme weather. This funding is critical in light of the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida and recent flash flooding and mudslides, which temporarily suspended service along the Hudson Line.

“Immediately following Hurricane Ida, I toured sites in Yonkers and saw the destruction caused by the storm firsthand, especially along stretches of Warburton Avenue situated above the Hudson Line. I have since been actively engaged with residents to remedy the damages. I am proud to have secured $20 million in resiliency funds to further these efforts,” said Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins.

“The $20 million investment in the Hudson Line is a crucial step in safeguarding our commuter network and protecting the communities that rely on it,” Senator Stewart-Cousins continued. “By strengthening our infrastructure, we are addressing resident’s immediate concerns and ensuring a long-term, resilient foundation for future generations.”

This funding will not only protect vital transit routes, but will also enhance the resilience of other local infrastructure, reinforcing the region’s overall preparedness for future weather-related challenges. The $20 million allocation will ensure that countless New Yorkers can remain connected to their jobs, families, and essential services. In addition, the MTA has since released a request for engineering proposals to repair the damage along Warburton Avenue.

In the 2024 Legislative Session, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins also led the passage of a legislative package to aid statewide storm recovery, including a bill sponsored by the Senator that would give municipalities the authority to provide property assessment relief to property owners who have suffered significant storm damage to their primary residence.

“The Senate is committed to comprehensive storm recovery efforts through funding and legislation. By working together and prioritizing the well-being of our citizens, we can ensure that New York emerges from these difficult times stronger and more prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow,” said Senator Stewart-Cousins.