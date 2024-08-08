NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Announces $30,000 Grant for Intergenerational Educational Programs for Family Service Society of Yonkers

joined Family Service Society of Yonkers (FSSY) at the Riverfront Library to announce a $30,000 grant for FSSY Intergenerational Academic Support Programs. This significant funding will support initiatives like the Summer Reading Buddies Program, which aims to prevent children from losing their literacy skills during the summer months by pairing them with volunteer reading buddies. New York Senate Majority Leaderjoined Family Service Society of Yonkers (FSSY) at the Riverfront Library to announce a $30,000 grant for FSSY Intergenerational Academic Support Programs. This significant funding will support initiatives like the Summer Reading Buddies Program, which aims to prevent children from losing their literacy skills during the summer months by pairing them with volunteer reading buddies.

During her visit to the Riverfront Public Library on Tuesday, Senator Stewart-Cousins spent an hour as a “Reading Buddy” to 8-year-old Maria, as part of the FSSY Summer Reading Buddies Program.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that opens doors to endless opportunities. Programs like Summer Reading Buddies play a vital role in supporting our children’s education and helping them succeed,” said Senator Stewart-Cousins. “It was a joy to read with Maria and see her enthusiasm for learning.”

The Summer Reading Buddies Program focuses on maintaining and enhancing the literacy skills of children in first through fifth grade. Volunteers work one-on-one or in small groups with the children, utilizing provided books and worksheets to foster a supportive and engaging reading environment. The Summer Reading Buddies Program focuses on maintaining and enhancing the literacy skills of children in first through fifth grade. Volunteers work one-on-one or in small groups with the children, utilizing provided books and worksheets to foster a supportive and engaging reading environment.

“We at FSSY are incredibly fortunate to have a partner like Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins who shares our passion for education and community. We are deeply grateful for her support that has been instrumental in the success of our intergenerational academic support programs,” said Helen Frankel, Executive Director of FSSY.

Senator Stewart-Cousins, a long-time advocate for education and community involvement, ensured that over $11 million would go towards statewide literacy programs in this year’s state budget. Additionally, Senator Stewart-Cousins secured $125 million in funding for Public Library programming, as well as $44 million for library capital projects.