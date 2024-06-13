HHREC Commemorates Planting of Sapling From Anne Frank’s Tree at Garden of Remembrance

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) held a dedication for the Anne Frank Sapling at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains on June 11. Close to 100 people were in attendance to bear witness to this historic moment.

HHREC was recently chosen as one of six organizations in the U.S. to receive a sapling by the Anne Frank Center USA.

“We are honored to be entrusted with the sapling, a living memorial symbolizing hope, courage and resilience. It is our hope that the tree stands strong for many years to come so that future generations understand its meaning and splendor” said HHREC Executive Director Millie Jasper.

About The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in White Plains New York that serves schools, synagogues, colleges, churches and civic centers in Westchester and the greater Hudson Valley area. The HHREC Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. HHREC works with teachers and students to help schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, the HHREC has brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations to more than 3,000 teachers, and through them to thousands of students. For more information visit www.hhrecny.org.