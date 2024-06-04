Croton-on-Hudson Receives Planning Achievement Award

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson received a Planning Achievement Award from the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation during their 50th Annual Awards Program held on Thursday, May 30. The award was given in recognition of the Maple Commons affordable housing development in the village.

Maple Commons will feature 33 affordable residential rental apartments across two buildings targeting a wide range of incomes. The development consists of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The development’s design supports an improved walkable and livable neighborhood – establishing connections to nearby shopping and green space. The Maple Commons site is located across the street from the Van Wyck shopping center and is located on the Number 10 & 14 routes of the Beeline bus.

Maple Commons will also have a new pocket park on the southern side of the property for community and residential use. This park will include tiered floral landscaping, park benches, and a stone walkway. There will also be a playground on the property for use by families living at Maple Commons.

The Croton-on-Hudson Village Board began the process of selling the Village-owned parcel on Maple Street (formerly known as the Katz Property and 41-51 Maple Street) after updating the zoning for the Municipal Place Gateway. Following a Request for Proposals (RFP), Regan Development Corporation was selected as the designated developer of the site. The Village sold the parcel to Regan for $2M.

“I thank the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation for its recognition of Croton-on-Hudson’s housing progress. Maple Commons is the first new affordable housing in the Village since 2009–I believe it is the first of a new cohort of affordable quality homes in our community,” said Brian Pugh, Mayor of Croton-on-Hudson, “I am especially encouraged that Maple Commons was not the only affordable housing to receive a WMPF award this year. Croton-on-Hudson is part of a movement of municipalities taking on the housing shortage.”

“Affordable housing is a major contributing factor to a balanced and well-functioning county and in turn, its communities and neighborhoods. Our County Government is committed to making opportunities for affordable housing and assisting our local municipalities through the development process,” said George Latimer, Westchester County Executive, “Congratulations to Croton-on-Hudson on the Planning Achievement Award. Westchester County is proud to have supported this award-winning project and, most importantly, fill the critical need for new homes for local families.”

Nance Shatzkin, President of the Croton Housing Network, said, “My decades of involvement with the housing issue have taught me how incredibly complex and time consuming it is to build anything. The Croton Housing Network is pleased and proud of its partnership in Maple Commons. For the extraordinary effort of so many to be recognized with this Planning Achievement Award is like icing on the cake. My heartfelt thank you to the Mayor and Board of Trustees for enabling this fantastic achievement.”

“The Building Trades are proud to be part of this award-winning affordable housing development,” said Jeff Loughlin, President of the Westchester Putnam Building and Construction Trades Council, “Maple Commons created both new affordable housing and union jobs. We look forward to continuing to build the supply of housing for the working class of our communities.”

Maple Commons received funding from New York State Division of Homes & Community Renewal and Westchester County. Construction began in 2023. A housing lottery for applicants was held on May 3, 2024. Move-in is expected to begin in June.

For more information, please contact the Village Manager’s office at 914-271-4848.