Bicycle Sundays Return September 8 

Summer may be winding down, but Bicycle Sundays is ramping back up and returning, Sept. 8 and will run through Oct. 13 for the season.

The last Sundays of the season in which Bicycle Sundays will take place are Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Oct. 6 and 13. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Bicycle Sundays has been a cherished Westchester County tradition for 50 years. Summertime can be a very busy time for families and the September and October dates are a great opportunity for those who weren’t able to make it out this summer to do so now.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Our staff works incredibly hard during the summertime to ensure Bicycle Sundays continues to be a fun program for all. I’m excited to welcome everyone back in the cooler months to end the 50th anniversary celebration.”

Seth Mandelbaum, Chairperson of Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) said, “Bicycle Sundays embodies the WPF mission to invest, advocate, and enhance the over 50 Westchester County Parks. We are proud to once again support this iconic program along with our community partners – NewYork-Presbyterian and Con Edison. This Fall we will continue the 50th anniversary season of Bicycle Sundays with special celebrations along the route including a WPF Day on September 22 to help keep this tradition alive.”

During Bicycle Sundays, a portion of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars from for the exclusive use of bicyclists, in-line skaters, scooters, walkers and joggers are allowed including pedal assist e-bikes; no unauthorized motor vehicles are permitted including throttle e-bikes and motorized scooters. The course runs from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many points of entry and exit along the way.

Bicycle Sundays is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by Westchester Parks Foundation and its partners, through generous donations from co-presenting sponsors NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester and Con Edison, with Jen’s Cycles in Yonkers as the official Bicycle Sponsor.