Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Launching Complimentary Benchmark Book Club

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, a new assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community opening later this year, will debut its first monthly Benchmark Book Club meeting on September 26 at 1PM at the community’s Welcome Center located at 617 Columbus Avenue in Thornwood. The Club is complimentary for all Westchester County seniors over the age of 62 and includes the book and refreshments.

The Club’s first read will be Kristin Hannah’s bestselling new book, The Women: A Novel, a coming-of-age story set during the Vietnam War.

Reading and book clubs have enormous health benefits for everyone, but especially older adults. According to many studies, book clubs encourage reading, which helps slow mental decline and reduce the risk of dementia while providing an opportunity for all-important socialization, especially during the colder months when older people tend to be less social.

“As we’ve been working with our future residents and others in the greater communities we serve, we’ve learned that many love to read and want to be able to share that passion with others,” said Sara Humphreys, executive director of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. “We’re excited to be able to offer this to seniors in Westchester County so that they can experience the joys of coming together with a good book.”

To RSVP for the September 26 Benchmark Book Club, you must contact Vilma Nikaj at vnikaj@benchmarkquality.com or 914.898.5884 by September 7.

Located in Westchester County around the corner from ACME Market, Westwood Swimming & Tennis Association and EF Academy, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will offer personalized assisted living and memory care in private apartments available in a variety of sizes and floor plans. Residents will have access to a wide range of common spaces, including two dining venues offering indoor and outdoor dining, movie theater, fitness center, hair salon and card and recreation rooms in which a wide range of social and interest-oriented programs will be offered throughout each day. Outdoor patios, a walking path and sunroom will make it possible for residents to enjoy the community’s picturesque, wooded setting. Convenient on-site support healthcare services will also be offered to help residents age well.