Dog Friendly River Town Dining For Any Occasion

With the warm weather upon us, it’s time to forgo the heat lamp and head outside for some outdoor dining. Over the last year, I have been on the lookout for Covid silver linings, and the increase in outdoor dining options ranks close to the top of my list. And what better way to enjoy the al-fresco experience than with your pooch by your side.

Before you head out, make sure your dog has some basic (under) table manners. If your dog is new to dining out, start slow. Try coffee or ice cream first and work your way up to a full meal. Feed and walk your pup beforehand so they are ready to chill at your feet for a while. A dog that knows how to relax under the table makes the experience much more enjoyable for all. Be prepared with dog treats and water (most restaurants provide water). And, remember, not everyone is a dog lover and it is possible that the wait staff might be a little nervous around your dog so make sure to keep a close eye on your pup, then sit back, relax and enjoy!

Red Hat on the River – Irvington

Occasion: Romantic night out watching the sunset over the Hudson

Overview: Perched on the edge of the Hudson and serving French-American modern bistro fare, it’s impossible not to fall in love with this spot. Red Hat is full of charm and friendly, positive vibes. The staff is very attentive, ensuring both two- and four-legged diners have an exceptional experience.

Highlights: Easy parking, beautiful location, lots of outdoor tables

Know Before You Go: Popular spot that fills up quickly, so get there early and bring a hat and some sunscreen.

Sweet Grass Grill – Tarrytown

Occasion: Lunch with friends and a little people watching

Overview: Located along the main shopping street in Tarrytown, Sweet Grass Grill is a great spot for a delicious meal featuring local, seasonal ingredients with extensive vegan and vegetarian options.

Highlights: Great menu for people with dietary restrictions.

Know Before You Go: Small outdoor seating area and parking can be a bit of a challenge.

Horsefeathers – Tarrytown

Occasion: Pit stop after a hike at Rockefeller Preserve

Overview: Horsefeathers is a well-established destination in the River Towns where your pup should expect to be treated like the guest of honor. With a menu overflowing with salads, sandwiches, seafood and pasta, there is something to please just about everyone.

Highlights: Extensive menu, beautiful patio, amazing complimentary bread basket at brunch

Know Before You Go: Fills up quickly.

Tasty Table – Ossining

Occasion: Brunch all day

Overview: Warm, friendly neighborhood gathering spot features an extensive brunch menu served all day. All freshly scratch made in their newly renovated kitchen. Beer and wine coming soon, so get ready to enjoy one of the best brunches around.

Highlights: Caters to a wide variety of dietary restrictions, pups treated as well as customers with a complementary puppuccino.

Know Before You Go: Small outdoor area so it can be hard to score a table at prime times.

Tavern at Croton Landing – Croton-on-Hudson

Occasion: Lunch or dinner with the family

Overview: Welcoming tavern brimming with cheerful locals, with an extensive menu of favorite pub fare, along with some great new twists on the classics.

Highlights: Great location for a before- or after-dinner walk at Croton Point Park.

Know Before You Go: Busy street so can be noisy, dogs permitted at only some outdoor tables.

Blue Pig – Croton-on-Hudson

Occasion: Any time you’re craving ice cream

Overview: An ever-changing menu of seasonally inspired, locally sourced handmade ice cream, The Blue Pig is a summertime staple. Grab a cone or pint and a mini ice cream sandwich specially crafted for your pup and enjoy on their spacious patio.

Highlights: Doggy ice cream sandwiches, cute patio, pints to go

Know Before You Go: Parking can be a bit tricky and some flavors sell out quickly.

Peekskill Brewery – Peekskill

Occasion: Happy hour with the crew

Overview: Peekskill Brewery has been lovingly crafting local beer for 13 years. Their huge outdoor biergarten is a great place to gather with friends over a cold beer and a game of corn hole. Live music Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer. Reserve a table for the show.

Highlights: Game tent, large seating area, plenty of parking.

Know Before You Go: No waiter service so plan on ordering from the bar.

Hudson Social – Dobbs Ferry

Occasion: Cocktails with friends listening to live music

Overview: Located at the Dobbs Ferry train station, with river views, great food and drinks along with plenty of reservable tables for outdoor dining, Hudson Social is a must. It also sits across from a beautiful section of the River Walk so you and your pup can enjoy a stroll before or after your meal.

Highlights: Reservations, easy parking, great spot for a walk, views of the Hudson, live music on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Know Before You Go: Located at the train station, so it can get a bit noisy as trains pass by.

Alisa has lived in the River Towns for over 14 years. She loves exploring the beautiful Hudson Valley with her family and two dogs on a quest for the perfect site, sip or bite.