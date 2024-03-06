Westchester County Tourism Announces New Travel Guide

Westchester County Tourism & Film‘s official travel and meeting guide is hot off the press. Brimming with beautiful photos, crisp graphics, and fresh content, the 60-page guide is a treasure trove for both visitors and residents and showcases the County’s extensive offerings.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We have a thriving tourism and travel industry in Westchester County that generates $2 billion annually, supports thousands of jobs and provides millions in tax revenue for the local economy. The destination guide is one of the many tools used to promote the many businesses that benefit from travel, tourism and visitor spending in our County.”

Overflowing with Westchester’s iconic sites and venues as well as extensive details on events and activities, the guide makes travel planning easy. This indispensable resource outlines everything from Westchester’s exquisite hotels and conference centers to the must-try dining scene, exceptional arts and cultural attractions, outstanding entertainment, outdoor adventures and plentiful shopping. The fold-out map enables visitors to quickly plan itineraries that cover multiple points of interest.

Director of Tourism & Film Natasha Caputo said: “Whether you’re looking for family fun, cultural activities, conference space, group tour opportunities, team-building programs, a great spot for dining, or a romantic getaway, the Westchester Destination Guide will help you plan an unforgettable experience for business or leisure travel.”

You can order your free guide here. It is also available for pickup at County hotels and other information centers throughout the region. A digital version, is available on visitwestchesterny.com.