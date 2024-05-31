Jacob Burns Uncorks Wine Bar & Cafe

There are lots of new attractions these days at Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) in Pleasantville. For starters, it has opened the sleekly casual Take 3 Wine Bar & Café, on the top floor of the Theater, the final stage of JBFC’s Refurbishment Project, made possible by the David Swope Fund, Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, Jon and Nancy Bauer, and many donors.

The theater’s new food and beverage service arrived just in time for its new Restored & Rediscovered: Film Preservation Festival, which ran from May 13-23. Featured were classics, independent films, documentaries, and silent film rarities. On the appetizing screen menu are such gems as Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom.

Before or after a showing, moviegoers can enjoy the sleek new cafe’s offerings, which range from cheese boards, muffins, and mac n’ cheese to fine wines, craft beer, coffee, hot chocolate, and non-alcoholic beverages, all against the backdrop of captivating art exhibitions, such as the current display of legendary Bill Gold’s iconic movie poster designs, featuring classics like Casablanca, Mystic River, Camelot, and more.

The new space is designed by JBFC Board Member Laureen Barber of Pound Ridge, co-owner and designer of Blue Hill at Stone Barns. JBFC also engaged local architect James Coleman (Pleasantville. Seating accommodates up to 85 people. Take 3 Wine Bar & Café is open to the public and ticketholders on Thursdays 4 pm-10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays 12 noon-10 pm.