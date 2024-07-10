Irish Heritage Day Returns to Ridge Road Park

Join us to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The American Irish Association of Westchester on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from noon until 6 p.m. at Ridge Road Park in Hartsdale.

County Executive George Latimer said, “The festivals commemorate and honor the diversity of human cultures, as well as promote inclusivity, respect and understanding across different communities. They’re suitable for families, which makes them enjoyable and enlightening for parents and children alike.”

Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said, “Our cultural heritage festivals provide unique opportunities for people to immerse themselves in a variety of backgrounds without leaving the County. Attendees can experience each culture’s traditions, music, dance, food, and arts and crafts first-hand.”

Irish Heritage Day begins at noon, Mass starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the featured entertainment: The Andy Cooney Band Sponsored by the Tara Circle Inc., Susan and Gerard Band, Peter Butler, Bagpiper and The Deirdre O’Mara School of Irish Dance. There will also be activities for the children including the Fitmobile. Shop for authentic Irish goods from various vendors, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Admission is $5 per adult; children under age 14 are free. Parking is free.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Seating is informal; bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed.

The other heritage festivals in the series are:

Italian, Sunday, July 21, Noon to 6 p.m., Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

India, Sunday, Aug. 4, Noon to 6 p.m., Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Jewish, Sunday, Aug. 18, Noon to 6 p.m., Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Muslim Heritage, Sunday, Aug. 25, Noon to 6 p.m., Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

For more information visit http://www.AmericanIrish.net or contact Carol Daley (914) 436-5773 or Cathy Marshall (914) 969-7247.

Irish Heritage Day is presented by Westchester County Parks and the American Irish Association of Westchester County.

Ridge Road Park is located at 287 Ridge Road, Hartsdale. Go to parks.westchestergov.com or call (914) 864-PARK.