Casinos Near Briarcliff Manor

Regarding gambling, New York State does not rank as one of America’s betting hot-beds. However, the Empire State recently legalized mobile sports wagering and its governor, Kathy Hochul, announced in July 2022 that the state had generated over $302 million in betting tax revenues since January of this year. Signaling that trusted online casinos for US players may be next in NY.

Hence, it is pretty evident New Yorkers have a deep passion for wagering entertainment. That gets further solidified by the foot traffic noted at its twelve commercial brick-and-mortar casinos and racinos overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission, plus the fifteen native venues active within New York’s border.

Historically, Briarcliff Manor has boasted a reputation as an area where wealthy estate-owning families live. Notable examples include the Astors, the Vanderbilts, and the Rockefellers. Known as the village between two rivers, Briarcliff Manor has no casinos. Yet, there are a few premium gambling establishments within reasonable driving distance of this suburban village in Westchester County, and we rattle off the three best options below.

Empire City Casino

Located around twenty miles from Briarcliff Manor, via the Sprain Brook Pkwy S in Yonkers, the Yonkers Raceway & Empire City Casino is an MGM Resorts-operated property. The racetrack opened in 1899, while the casino section of this immense complex got up and running in 2006 as part of a $225 million renovation project. The 97-acre property was sold to MGM Resorts in 2019 for $850 million.

Found fifteen minutes from Times Square, off the 87 Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, Empire City Casino boasts a gaming floor that sprawls 150,000 square feet, home to over 5,000 gambling machines. The dining options at Empire City include the Lil’ Cocina, an ideal place for quick eats, the Big Kitchen, an Italian-centric restaurant, Nonno’s Trattoria, boasting a warm trattoria atmosphere, and Dan Rooney’s Sports Pub.

Empire City provides several high-end entertainment and relaxation on-premises picks. The top choices for many are Gotham Palace, which delivers live music five nights a week, Alley 810, a high-end mixology lounge, and The Grand Victorian Bar, located on the casino’s first floor, ideal for drinks and casual conversation.

Resorts World Casino New York City

Resorts World Casino is a fifty-minute drive from Briarcliff Manor if one takes the Sprain Brook Pkwy S and I-678 S. Going by this route, it should not take a Briarcliff Manor resident more than forty minutes to reach the Resorts World Casino. The complex is super easy to find, as it is adjacent to the Aqueduct Racetrack at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd in Jamaica, New York. For the uninformed, Resorts World is a gaming franchise owned by the Malaysian conglomerate, the Genting Group, which has properties in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Nevada, Florida, the Bahamas, and of course, New York. Aside from this, the Genting Group also has a NY venue in Kiamesha Lake, Catskills.

Their Jamaica, NY property boasts terrific word of mouth concerning supplying an unparalleled entertainment and gaming experience. It houses more than 6,500 slots and electronic table games on a casino floor that stretches 175,000 square feet. These products come from renowned providers like IGT, GTech, and Bally.

Food-wise, Resorts World Casino has something for every price and palate. For those with a sweet tooth, the Sugar Factory is the place to visit, offering premium cocktails and legendary desserts in a lavish setting. RW Prime is the stop to enter for fresh seafood and prime dry-aged meats, while Good Friends features popular dishes from Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Those who want to mingle in-between their gaming sessions would be wise to stop by at the Liberty Bar or grab a seat at Bar 360.

Resorts World Catskills

An hour and fifteen minutes away from Briarcliff Manor through the NY-17 W, Resorts World Catskills, as mentioned above, is the second Genting Group property in New York. Essentially, this venue brought upon the end of the Monticello Casino in Sullivan Country by stealing all of its business, bringing its VLT action to a crawl from the point it opened in February 2018.

Constructed on the location of the former Concord Hotel at 888 Resorts World Drive in Monticello, Resorts World Catskills has a gaming space of 65,000 square feet and was initially named the Montreign Resort Casino. It now offers 2,150 slots and 112 table games inside a complex that includes an eighteen-story hotel tower and multiple fine-dining choices.

Catskills patrons can enjoy authentic Chinese delicacies at Lotus or grab a succulent steak from Celebrity TV Chef Scott Conant’s Cellaio. Those who visit this casino must not miss partying at its 2,500-seat event center dubbed the Epicenter, an entertainment hub that has hosted many name headliners and offers abundant VIP options.

This article was written in collaboration with online gambling analysts.