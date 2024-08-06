White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars Continues With Kung Fu Panda 4 at Kensico Dam Plaza

The White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars series continues with the animated Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG-2024) on Saturday, August 10, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The film is about Po, who, after he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

The final movie in the series is Migration (2023) on August 24, at Glen Island Park* in New Rochelle.

Admission and parking are free. Westchester residency is applicable at Glen Island Park.*

Pre-movie entertainment will feature The Bubble Bus, providing interactive bubble magic, along with Grit on the Go, a mobile ninja warrior inspired obstacle course.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin Saturday evening at sundown. Event is rain or shine. Moviegoers should bring blankets and folding chairs. Refreshments will be available for sale. Movies may be canceled due to inclement weather.

White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars is presented by the Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative with Westchester Parks Foundation, and support from Robison, Tompkins Community Bank, 100.7 WHUD, 107.1 The Peak, Hamlethub, Inspiria Outdoor Advertising, Morano Group Landscapes and Hardscapes and Westchester Magazine.

Kensico Dam Plaza is at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.