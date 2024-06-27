Staging a Solo Tour de Force

The one-person stage play I Am My Own Wife – staged at the Hudson Valley MOCA (HV MOCA) in Peekskill for three weekends from June 7-23 — is the true story of a German transvestite who “survived the Nazis and the Stasi in a dress.” Charlotte von Mahlsdorf created a safe-place for gays, lesbians and transvestites in the form of a gay nightclub, and founded a museum for castoff objects of German industrial design, such as clocks and phonographs.

Winner of the 2004 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama, the show stared veteran actor Tom Kramer as Charlotte and was directed by local theater impresario Mara Mills of Studio Theater in Exile, which is in permanent residence at HV MOCA.

“Her world was dangerous and often deadly, however she not only lived, but thrived. So, how could I not be inspired?” said Kramer of the tour de force role that he’s performed before.

Added Mills: “It is important to hear the stories that often go unheard… join us.”

Following the June 8 performance there was a talk-back and reception.