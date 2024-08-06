Robison Summer Concert Series Continues with Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band at Kensico Dam Plaza

The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band (A Tribute to the Music of Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown) on Friday, August 9, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Live music possesses a unique ability to touch our souls, awaken emotions and create lasting memories. Westchester County is fortunate to be able to offer free outdoor concerts to our residents. Kick off the weekend with tropical rock and country tunes on Kensico’s great lawn.”

Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said: “Kensico Dam is a spectacular backdrop for a summer night concert. Pack a picnic and gather your family and friends for “Pirates and Parrots” at the park.”

Gates open at 6 p.m., the concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for general seating. Coolers are permitted.

The other concerts in the series are:

Friday, August 9: Friday, August 16: Captain Jack: The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band

Friday, August 30: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Sunday, Sept. 15, (previously scheduled for July 12), Shot Thru The Heart – A Tribute to Bon Jovi (Time TBD)

Kensico Dam Plaza is at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.