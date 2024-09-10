Robison Summer Concert Series Concludes with  Shot Thru the Heart at Kensico Dam Plaza

The Robison Summer Concert Series concludes with Shot Thru The Heart – A Tribute to Bon Jovi on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Gather your friends and family for the finale of this year’s Robison Summer Concert Series. The culmination of this season’s outdoor music events will make this occasion especially lively and memorable. Evoke your youthful spirit, sense of community and open mind with a night of classic rock ‘n’ roll.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said: “Bon Jovi’s music blends catchy melodies with powerful lyrics, making their songs universally relatable. Shot Thru the Heart will faithfully demonstrate the band’s consistent evolution of its sound over the decades, which has made Bon Jovi very popular across multiple generations.”

Gates open at 2 p.m., the concert begins at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for general seating. Coolers are permitted.

Kensico Dam Plaza is at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. For more information, call (914) 864-PARK.