Pleasantville Music Fest Mixes National Headliners With Westchester Bands

The Pleasantville Music Festival returns this summer after a two-year hiatus, with a packed lineup featuring national headliners and local favorites performing on three outdoor stages at the village’s Parkway Field.

The July 9 festival boasts 18 acts representing genres from across the roots, rock, and traditional music spectrum.

Among the featured acts are Glenn Tilbrook, the vocalist and guitarist best known as frontman of the legendary British band Squeeze; singer-songwriter Paula Cole; funk and R&B combo Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears; 10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey, and the pop band X Ambassadors.

The festival’s executive director is Bruce Figler, a DJ on 107.1 FM The Peak who runs a local recording studio.

Locally based acts appearing include Pleasantville singer/songwriter Carter Quinn Tanis; Noshows, a five-piece creation of producer/musician Max Satow of Chappaqua; and Platinum Moon, a rock outfit made up of musicians from throughout northern Westchester.

Other performers include Cole Quest & the City Pickers, a bluegrass band led by Mount Kisco native Cole Quest, who is Woody Guthrie’s grandson; the Narrowbacks, Irish rockers hailing from the Bronx and Pearl River; Tarrytown native Clare Maloney and her band the Great Adventure, who perform regularly at Garcia’s at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester; and Rockland County hardcore rock trio Spitphyre.

Also on hand will be food vendors, a wine and beer garden, activities for kids, and booths displaying items for sale and information about local nonprofits.

If you go:

What: 16th annual Pleasantville Music Festival, presented by Northwell Health