New Local Theatre Company Honors Local Legacy during Legend of Sleepy Hollow Bicentennial

Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company picked a difficult time to open its doors – during a pandemic when theaters are struggling and many are unable to perform at all. “It’s a hard time to be a theatre company, let alone a brand new one,” says co-founder and managing director Gina Stanton of Carmel, “but we’ve worked hard to come up with unique and interesting content to share with our audiences – that we can all enjoy safely!”

That unique and interesting content comes in the form of a podcast, called the Audio Drama Series. Reminiscent of an old-time radio show, the Audio Drama Series features local actors performing adaptations of plays, short stories, novels, poems, and more, underscored with music and sound effects. It’s a strictly auditory experience that you can listen to from the comfort of your own home – or during your commute, your workout, while cooking dinner or cleaning the house! “We like to say it’s like theatre, for your ears!” adds co-founder and Artistic Director Jenna Isabella of Cortlandt Manor. “Finding ways to perform and create opportunities for other performers has been so much fun; we are really excited to continue these weekly episodes into our 2021 season!”

The company officially announced on September 15 and launched its Audio Drama Series on October 1, releasing a spooky episode every Friday. Despite the recent launch, PTAC has already gained a steady following. The “spooktober” episodes will culminate with the release of an adaptation of a beloved local story, Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on October 30. (If you’ve never read the original piece, you’re probably still familiar with one of its many adaptations, including the 1958 Disney animated short, the 1999 Johnny Depp film, the 2013 television series, and many, many others.)