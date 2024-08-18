KinoSaito Recieves Helen Frankenthaler Foundation’s Climate Initiative Grant

KinoSaito announced today that it is the recipient of a grant totaling $100,000 from the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation’s Frankenthaler Climate Initiative (FCI), which advances climate action in the visual arts. This year, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation has awarded $3.3M to 69 visual arts organizations across the U.S. through FCI’s fourth grant cycle. Established in 2021 by the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation in collaboration with Environment & Culture Partners and RMI, FCI is the largest private national grantmaking program to support climate action at cultural organizations and the first nationwide program of its kind for the visual arts.

KinoSaito was specifically awarded an Implementation Grant, which supports projects enacting innovative, large-scale infrastructural changes, often in concert with other funding sources. Part of KinoSaito’s focus is to preserve yet sustainably upgrade and renovate its historic buildings. With this grant, KinoSaito plans on tackling the “KinoSaito: Expanding Solar Power” project which is an initiative that will install high-efficiency HVAC units and solar panels to create a safe storage facility. This has been necessitated by the growth of KinoSaito’s cultural and educational outreach and community programming. Adding solar panels to power the storage facility will allow KinoSaito to maintain its net-zero status, ensuring that money saved continues to be directed towards artists, curators, instructors, and free programming. The consolidation of their storage will also allow for an expanded space in the art center for exhibitions and public programming.

As a young arts organization, KinoSaito is committed to environmental conservation and sustainability in the face of the climate crisis. KinoSaito takes its role as a community resource seriously and is responsive and responsible, showcasing best practices and innovative initiatives in all that they do.

For more information about the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, visit frankenthalerclimateinitiative.org.

For more information about KinoSaito, contact Gallery Director Michael Barraco at 914-293-7468 or michael@kinosaito.org.