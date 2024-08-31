KinoSaito Presents Their Third Anniversary on Saturday, September 7

is pleased to present a Garden Party, Gallery Naming Rights Ceremony, and concert by Arone Dyer to celebrate their 3rd Anniversary on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 2-7 pm. Accompanying the festivities will be a panel discussion featuring NON Objectified exhibition artists Jamie Diamond, Naama Tsabar, Rachel Eulena Williams, and Curator Kathy Battista, as well as Open Studios with Artists in Residence, Tommy Kha and Chie Fueki. The event is open to the public with an admission fee of $20 which includes food from Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, along with complimentary drinks and sake tasting from Dassai Blue Sake Brewery. The event will take place at KinoSaito’s at 115 7th Street in Verplanck, NY.

The simultaneous Open Studios event, happening from 2 to 5 pm, will give exhibition attendees an exciting glimpse into KinoSaito’s resident artists’ works in progress and their practices. Tommy Kha, this year’s Yale awardee for the joint Artist in Residence Program here at KinoSaito, received his Photography MFA from Yale University. He is the recipient of the CPW Vision Award, Next Step Award, Foam Talent, Creator Labs Photo’ Fund, NYSCA/NYFA Photography Fellow, and a former resident at Light Work, the Camera Club of New York, and the International Studios and Curatorial Program. He was one of 47 artists in the inaugural Silver List. His work has been published in NY Times, New Yorker, Foam, Dazed, Interview, McSweeney’s, Harper’s Magazine, Pitchfork, ArtForum, Hyperallergic, Butt Magazine, Miranda July’s “We Think Alone,” and Vice.

Chie Fueki lives and works in Beacon, NY. Fueki was born in Yokohama, Japan, and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. She earned her MFA at Yale University and her BFA at The Ringling College of Art and Design. She is a recipient of the Pocantico Prize, Rockefeller Brother’s Fund (2024), UMOCA’s Catherine Doctorow Prize for Contemporary Painting (2023), the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship (2022), Joan Mitchell Fellowship (2021-2026), American Academy of Arts and Letters’ Purchase Prize (2021, 2004) and Rosenthal Family Foundation Award (2004). Her work is included in the permanent collections of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX; San Jose Museum of Art, CA; the Hirshhorn Museum, D.C.; San Francisco MOMA, CA; UMOCA, Salt Lake City, UT; and Orlando Museum of Art, FL. She is represented by D.C. Moore Gallery, NY, and Shoshana Wayne Gallery, Los Angeles.

Additionally, her solo exhibition Chie Fueki: Petal Storm Memory curated by David A. Ross is now on display in our Gallery 2 until December 15, 2024. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience her work.

Panel Discussion: Women Artists and Abstraction will take place at 3 pm. This panel discussion features accomplished artists and curator – who were instrumental figures in the coming together of our current exhibition, NON Objectified. Jamie Diamond is a photo-based artist who makes art about the human desire for intimacy, both real and imagined, organic and synthetic. Brooklyn-based, Diamond has been lecturing in photography at the University of Pennsylvania and is currently the Undergraduate Photography Coordinator at UPenn’s Fine Art Department. Naama Tsabar’s practice fuses elements from sculpture, music, performance, and architecture. Her interactive works expose hidden spaces and systems, reconceive gendered narratives, and shift the viewing of experience to one of active participation. Rachel Eulena Williams is an artist whose work displays a usual level of candor, invention, and lightness. Finding a balance between painting and sculpture, Williams applies larger swaths of color made from painted canvases that are subsequently cut and reconfigured. Kathy Battista, in addition to curating the current exhibition, is a writer, educator, and curator of exhibitions in museums, galleries, and non-profits. Her research is primarily focused on cross-generational feminist art, in particular performance and body-oriented practice. She is the author of New York New Wave: The Legacy of Feminist Art in Emerging Practice and Renegotiating the Body: Feminist Art in 1970s London as well as co-editor of Creative Legacies: Artist Estates and Foundations.

From 3 to 6 pm, Dassai Blue Sake Brewery will hold a sake tasting out in the garden that will accompany complimentary food and other drinks. Dassai Blue is the new state-of-the-art sake brewery located in Hyde Park, NY, and opened in September 2023. Dassai Blue aims to brew a superior product than Dassai in Japan. Dassai Blue Type 50 will be serviced with tasting notes of Licorice and cantaloupe giving way to pineapple candy, lemon curd, and vanilla with a hint of brine on the finish.

At 4 pm, there will be the Larkin LoGerfo Gallery Naming Rights Ceremony and ribbon cutting. This significant event celebrates the profound friendship between the late Kikuo Saito and the late Dr. Paul LoGerfo, and acknowledge their impressive impact on many communities, along with the steadfast support of Kristin Larkin LoGerfo.

Dr. Paul LoGerfo, known for his expertise as a Thyroid Specialist at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and his artistic endeavors as a sculptor, made remarkable contributions to our community. Kristin Larkin LoGerfo, an artist and Paul’s widow, continues to uphold their legacies through her generous support of the arts. Their contributions will be honored through the Larkin LoGerfo Gallery, which will feature a rotating collection of Kikuo Saito’s work spanning 50 years.

To end the evening, a concert will be performed by Arone Dyer at 5:30 pm. Dyer is a vocalist, musician, composer & founding member of duos Buke and Gase & Mistresses, the producer of Dronechoir (a project which examines social dis/comfort through durational choral performance) and a collaborator with an extensive resume of appearances, most notably on the National’s 2018 #1 Billboard Hit “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, Naama Tsabar’s Composition Series, David Garland’s Verdancy, Adam Schatz’s The Holiday Party, with Deerhoof‘s Greg Saunier for Tzadik Record’s Connie Converse Compilation, and performance collaborations with poet Mahogany L Brown, Berlin-based Stargaze & Cantus Domus, among many others.

The current exhibitions, Kikuo Saito: Summer Song, Chie Fueki: Petal Storm Memory, NON Objectified, and Natsuki Takauji: The Heart of the Tree will be at the access of all art center visitors during the celebration.

To purchase a ticket for KinoSaito’s 3rd Anniversary, visit https://www.kinosaito.org/3-year-anniversary. For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Barraco at 914-293-7468 or michael@kinosaito.org.