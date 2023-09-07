Arts & Culture

JazzFest White Plains Begins 5-Day Run

September 7, 2023
Helen Sung kicked off JazzFest White Plains on September 6, 2023. Photo courtesy of ArtsWestchester

JazzFest White Plains kicked off today with free public performances at the White Plains Farmer’s Market and Grace Episcopal Church in downtown White Plains.

The five-day event runs through Sunday and many of the events are free. Jazz lovers will enjoy music by emerging talent and world-class artists, including four Grammy Award winners this fall in White Plains.

Headliners include the John Scofield & Joe Lovano Quartet, Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner and Mike Phillips.

JazzFest’s highlight is Sunday when Mamaroneck Avenue will be transformed into the White Plains Jazz & Food Festival between Main Street and Martine Avenue. Sunday’s performances run from 12:30 p.m. to 7:15 and they are all free. Sunday’s headliners are Mike Phillips and Endea Owens & The Cookout.

“JazzFest features some of the most talented musicians you will ever hear, but it’s also so much more. It’s a celebration of cultures, communities and the artists who make the magic come to life,” says ArtsWestchester CEO Janet T. Langsam.”

For a full festival schedule and to purchase advanced tickets, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.

