JazzFest White Plains Begins 5-Day Run

JazzFest White Plains kicked off today with free public performances at the White Plains Farmer’s Market and Grace Episcopal Church in downtown White Plains.

The five-day event runs through Sunday and many of the events are free. Jazz lovers will enjoy music by emerging talent and world-class artists, including four Grammy Award winners this fall in White Plains.

Headliners include the John Scofield & Joe Lovano Quartet, Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner and Mike Phillips.

JazzFest’s highlight is Sunday when Mamaroneck Avenue will be transformed into the White Plains Jazz & Food Festival between Main Street and Martine Avenue. Sunday’s performances run from 12:30 p.m. to 7:15 and they are all free. Sunday’s headliners are Mike Phillips and Endea Owens & The Cookout.

“JazzFest features some of the most talented musicians you will ever hear, but it’s also so much more. It’s a celebration of cultures, communities and the artists who make the magic come to life,” says ArtsWestchester CEO Janet T. Langsam.”

For a full festival schedule and to purchase advanced tickets, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.