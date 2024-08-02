Heritage of India Festival Returns to Kensico Dam Plaza

Come celebrate India’s culture at the Heritage of India Festival on Sunday, August 4, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The Indian American Cultural Association will honor New York State Assembly Women, Jennifer Rajkumar.

County Executive George Latimer said, “Humility, nonviolence, and respect for the elderly are universal values in Indian culture. People in India customarily focus more on the needs of the group over an individual. I encourage residents to enjoy the festival and to embrace the universal values of Indian culture; be humble, kind and show respect for our neighbors.”

Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “For generations, India has had a prevailing tradition of the joint family system where it is common for extended family members to live together under one roof, which nurtures dependence on family for daily guidance. Bring your immediate and extended family to Kensico Dam Plaza to experience the culture and traditions of India.”

The Heritage of India Festival takes place from noon until 6 p.m. There will be live Indian cultural performances, Indian cuisine, an Indian merchandise bazaar, mehendi (henna) art and children’s arts and crafts.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Seating is informal; bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed. Admission and parking are free. Carpooling or taking mass transit is encouraged. To attend the festival via Metro North, ride the Harlem Line to Valhalla Station.

The other heritage festivals in the series are:

Jewish – Sunday, Aug. 18, noon – 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Muslim Heritage – Sunday, Aug. 25, noon – 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

The Heritage of India Festival is presented by the Indian Cultural Association of Westchester and co-sponsored by Westchester County Parks, M&T Bank and DR Bank.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. For more information, call 914-864-PARK or visit parks.westchestergov.com.