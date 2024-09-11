Friends of Music Concerts presents the Han, Setzer, Finckel Piano Trio

Friends of Music Concerts opens its 71st season with the brilliant musicians of the Han, Setzer, Finckel piano trio, on Saturday, September 14, 7:30 p.m. at Ossining High School, Ossining, N.Y. Directions are here.

Pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel are co-artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Violinist Philip Setzer, formerly (along with Finckel) of the esteemed and recently retired Emerson String Quartet, is artistic director of the Cleveland Institute of Music’s String Chamber Music Program.

All audience members are invited to a light post-concert reception to meet the artists. This concert is sponsored, in part, by White and Williams LLP.

Of this trio, the Washington Post has said, “their ensemble is seamless,” while the St. Paul Pioneer Press has observed, “they are almost as much fun to watch as to hear.”

Their program will include one of Antonin Dvořák’s most popular trios, nicknamed “Dumky,” after the soulful folk music and dances that make up this vibrant piece. Josef Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 18 in A major is, by turns, lyrical, moody and good-natured. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1 No. 2 has been described as serene, lyrical and bubbly.

Subscriptions to FOMC’s full season are available for $210, the equivalent of $30 per concert. Click here for more information on subscriptions. For the full season lineup, click here. In addition, a FlexSub “choose your own” option consists of four or more admissions at $35 each, purchased in advance and each good for a ticket to any concert. Click here to purchase.

Regular-price individual tickets are $40 each in advance or at the door. Click here to purchase tickets to the Sept. 14 concert. Those under 18 years of age are admitted free.