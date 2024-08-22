Family of Artists Bring “Pivotal Moments in Caring for the Earth” to the Donald Gallery 

Jennifer Madelin Burns was first inspired to care for the Earth and its waterways, such as the Hudson River, while on the Clearwater Sloop for a third-grade field trip. Her work with primed canvas reflects this early spark of passion—vivid oil paintings evoke a sense of natural beauty, childlike wonder, and personal accountability.

Jen was born into a big family that was big on art, and today that family legacy continues with Jennifer’s son Patrick Burns IV. Patrick’s process involves shooting RAW images, editing and combining photographs to create surrealistic abstractions that include the use of light, natural landscape, architectural structures, repetition and intertwining contrasting patterns.

See this family legacy of art, skill, and passion for our natural world come to vibrant life in a joint-showing at The Donald Gallery through October 20th.

OPENING EVENT: Sunday, September 8th at 11:30AM with the artists/light refreshments

Donald Gallery Hours of Operation Fall 2024

Tuesday 12–6:30pm | Wednesday 2–4pm | Thursday 12–4pm | Sunday 9am–1pm | Other times by appointment. Call Robin at 914.693.0473.