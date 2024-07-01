A Glass of Water, Please, and Hold the Fertilizer

The Hudson River is a precious jewel that’s enjoyed by people who fish, kayak, swim, and site-see. According to environmental advocacy organization Riverkeeper, seven communities and more than 100,000 people rely on drinking water from the river. Thanks to the efforts of environmentalists, pollution levels have been falling for decades.

Now, a science-based nonprofit group called Grassroots Environmental Education (GEE) is campaigning to eliminate a pollution source that’s used by thousands of homeowners – lawn fertilizer. GEE Associate Director Doug Wood says, “Most homeowners in Westchester are probably using a product that will increase pollution… we’ve identified two problems posed by lawn fertilizers: high nitrogen levels (above 12%) and PFAS contamination.”

PFAS is also known as a group of chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), they’re a concern because they “do not break down in the environment, can move through soils and contaminate drinking water sources, and (they) build up in fish and wildlife.”

Grassroots Environmental Education is using a multi-pronged approach to reduce the levels of chemicals that course their way into the Hudson. Thanks to its efforts, many stores in our area are now selling fertilizer with lower nitrogen levels. Wood says, “Generally the natural fertilizers are more expensive, but they last longer and you can use less… so if you combine them with leaving your clippings on the lawn (free source of nitrogen), it’s actually cheaper than the big [fertilizer] brands.”

GEE is working with local lawmakers on legislation, “Prohibiting the use of high-nitrogen fertilizers and any fertilizers containing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).” Wood says “We have been in touch with several Westchester lawmakers, and they are very supportive of the proposed legislation, although it needs to go through their legal departments before they can introduce it. The time frame for moving legislation depends on many factors, but we hope it can be introduced this spring and possibly passed next fall.”

A large coalition of organizations is also supporting the campaign. You can see a list of them, plus learn more about their efforts, at liwater.org, where you also will find a list of retailers selling safer fertilizer with lower levels of nitrogen.

Regular contributor Larry Epstein is an Emmy award-winning writer and producer who works at News 12 and previously was at Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and MSNBC.