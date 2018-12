On Friday, December 21, River Journal publisher Alain Begun had the pleasure of being a guest of The Castle Hotel & Spa and their wonderful Maitre D’Hotel Alison Pearl Yassky for an exclusive Scotch tasting event. Featuring 10, 12 and 18 year-old Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, the fifty-plus attendees enjoyed an evening of scotch tasting, fabulus hors d’oeuvres and even learned a little about the Scotch making process.