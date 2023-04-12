Young Archeologists in Training

Egyptian mummies, Mayan temples, a Gutenberg printing press. Was this an Indiana Jones adventure? No, it was Transfiguration School’s Museum Night! On Museum Night the students in grades four through eight had the opportunity to showcase an “artifact” which they researched and constructed, turning their passion for the past into modern-day learning. The Museum Night program allows students to delve deeply into topics of their own choosing and become self-directed learners. Acting as museum guides, the students enthusiastically displayed both their artifacts and the knowledge they had gleaned to the Transfiguration School Community.