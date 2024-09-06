Westchester County Office for Women Promotes Campus Safety for College Bound Women

In a timely message for young women returning to college, or for those starting their first year, the Westchester County Office for Women conducted an interview with Melissa Trombetta to discuss her groundbreaking novel about campus sexual assault, “I Thought I Knew.” In addition to questions about the novel, Office for Women Director, Robi Schlaff, provided important statistics and resources to bolster the message.

Tragic reports of sexual assaults and violence towards women on campus are pervasive in the media and anecdotally. These stories inspired Trombetta, a concerned mother of a daughter going off to a faraway college, to write a powerful story that illuminates both the experience of the assault, and the ways in which it may have been prevented. It is the debut novel for Trombetta, a financial professional, and is a cautionary tale about trust, trauma and resilience, told from the perspective of both the assailant and the victim, a senior at a fictitious college in upstate New York.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “The safety and well-being of young women while they are pursuing their dreams through higher education must be a priority. We have zero tolerance for anything that compromises those dreams and that safety. Educating young women on ways to best protect themselves, as well as educating young men about safe and respectful behavior is key to stemming the tide of these reprehensible incidents.”

Schlaff said: “Campus sexual assault is a critical issue that needs more attention and awareness from students, parents, college administrators and the general public. It was a pleasure to interview Melissa Trombetta about ‘I Thought I Knew,’ which helps to daylight a problem that is often hidden and victim-blaming. The Office for Women is committed to assisting young women and connecting them with supportive resources whether they are here in Westchester, or on college campuses across the country.”

Trombetta said: “I have long advocated for empowering the next generation of women to be stronger and more confident in their convictions and decisions, starting with my daughter. I wrote ‘I Thought I Knew’ with the hopes that this story would be another step toward achieving that goal beyond my four walls.”

For help, contact the Westchester County Office for Women, located at 112 East Post Road, Room 110B

White Plains, NY, at their Main Office Helpline at (914) 995-5972. In an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

Additional resources and information regarding sexual assault on college campuses can be found here.

Watch the Interview Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ix1VZS5cSrU