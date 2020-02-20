Two Sleepy Hollow Students Receive Distinguished Science Award from Regeneron

Sleepy Hollow High School seniors Tess Kaplan and Samantha Livingston have been named among the country’s top scientists in the 79th Regeneron Science Talent Search.

This is the most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. The two students are among 300 nationwide and 33 in Westchester County to receive this distinction.

Kaplan and Livingston participate in the SHHS Advanced Science Research Program under the direction of Michele Zielinski and David Erenberg. Both students also have mentors who guide them.

Livingston studied protein mutations and whether that has a causal relationship to cancer and Kaplan studied the role of the performing arts and emotional intelligence in students with and without disabilities.

The students are proud of this honor. “I have always known that I want to go into medicine and research. This is an encouraging step,” said Livingston

“Science research can impact people which is important, and the project allowed me to combine two things I love, science and theater,” said Kaplan.

Each student has been awarded $2,000 and SHHS will receive $2,000 for STEM-related activities.

“Science research is all about testing creative solutions to real problems and that is exactly what they have done,” said Zielinski. “While it can be extremely challenging at times, the reward is well worth it. Their projects are very different, but both students share a passion for research and their work has the potential to make a positive impact on society.”