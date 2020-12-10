Three Community Organizations Honor Ossining Superintendent   

Ossining Superintendent Raymond Sanchez has received awards for his leadership and vision this fall from Latino U College Access, the Ossining Children’s Center and the Hanami Foundation.

Dr. Sanchez, who has been superintendent since 2013, was one of three honorees at the Latino U College Access Visiones: Dare to Dream virtual gala on Oct. 29.

Latino U founder and CEO Shirley Acevedo Buontempo thanked Dr. Sanchez for welcoming LUCA into the district in 2013 and for his commitment to providing opportunity and equity for all students.

“You are relentless in finding creative solutions to the needs of your school district,” she said. “Your grace and generosity helped to build collaboration among multiple stakeholders for the benefit of your students.”

The Ossining Children’s Center honored the superintendent at its virtual 125th anniversary gala Nov. 8. “Ray has demonstrated an unwavering commitment and devotion to all the children and families in the district,” the center wrote in a spotlight of Dr. Sanchez.

The Hanami Foundation gave Dr. Sanchez an award for his leadership and collaboration with the community, said Dora Ochoa, executive director. The foundation works with the immigrant community to promote independence through education and assistance, such as driving lessons and English classes. The organization has been very active during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing meals, clothing and some items for the home.

Dr. Sanchez has been with the Ossining School District since September 1998. Prior to becoming superintendent, he was a fourth-grade teacher, English as a Second Language supervisor, assistant principal, supervisor for English Language Arts and funded programs, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent.