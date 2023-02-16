Croton-Harmon School District to Inaugurate Sports Hall of Fame

T he Croton-Harmon Athletic Department is excited to announce its Hall of Fame initiative. We hope to celebrate the accomplishments of our Tigers and to induct the inaugural class during a ceremony at halftime of a Homecoming Football game in fall 2023.

Nominations will be reviewed by a committee of alumni and faculty who represent multiple decades of graduating classes from Croton-Harmon High School (CCHHS).

Nomination forms can be completed and returned to DJ Goldman, Director of Athletics, on a rolling basis. Deadlines for inductee classes will be determined at a later date.

Goldman said the Croton-Harmon Hall of Fame will be located in the Main Hall of the building, near the gymnasium, as well as on the school’s website.

The number of inductees will depend on the caliber of the nominations and could vary year-to-year, he said. “We are hoping to induct more candidates (four to eight) in the first year. Going forward, there will most likely be at least two annual inductees.

To view the nomination form and learn more, visit the CHHS website or scan the QR code below with your smartphone’s camera application.

chufsd.org/Page/960