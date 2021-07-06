Sleepy Hollow’s Sam Coffey Earns Academic All-America Honors

Sleepy Hollow resident and Penn State women’s soccer player Samantha “Sam” Coffey was named to the Academic All-America first team for 2020-21 as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, Coffey earned her degree in journalism in fall 2020 and embarked on her graduate degree, carrying a 4.0 cumulative GPA. A first-team All-American and Scholar All-American in 2020-21, she was also selected as a Senior CLASS first-team All-American. Coffey is a three-time all-region and all-conference pick.

In addition to her honors at Penn State, Coffey has participated with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels and captained the U-19 and U-20 squads. She was named a first-team All-American in 2017 and 2018 while playing for Boston College. Prior to college, Coffey played at the Masters School and was selected MVP all four years. A two-time team captain, she was named league player of the year three times and scored 100 goals in high school.

The Academic All-America program, which requires nominees to possess a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.3, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominees are voted on by members of CoSIDA to determine the All-American of the Year and first, second and third teams, comprised of 11 individuals each.