Sleepy Hollow Student Nominated for USA Football Heart of a Giant Award

The 2022 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants, announced their third set of outstanding tri-state area high school football player nominees. These students have been nominated by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication.

This award program seeks to find and highlight tri-state high school athletes, student managers, student mascots or other designated student team members who demonstrate that extra something special. The ones that have a relentless work ethic and unmatched love for the game.

The voting period for these nominees is now open until October 2, 2022, with the final vote tally determining who will be named the group’s finalist.

Overall, there will be six weekly finalists and five wild card finalists, leading to 11 total honorees. Each finalist will receive $1,000 for their high school’s football program, with the grand prize winner’s school getting an additional $10,000. The grand prize winner will be selected based on video submissions stating why they have the Heart of a Giant.

Among this week’s nominees is Wibel Maria from Sleepy Hollow High School. Wibel has organized team activities outside of the ones set up by the coaching staff. He has been involved in community service ventures without being told and has found time to motivate our JV football players to be the best they can be.

To vote for Wibel or any of the other nominees, click here.

WEEK 3 NOMINEES

(in alpha order by last name)