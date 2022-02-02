Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Selected to be part of Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council

Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council. Students were selected based on the affinity they have in being involved in their local governments. They were also selected based on their leadership, community service and public speaking skills.

“Being selected as a Youth Advisor for NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council (YAC) feels incredibly rewarding! I have always been involved in activities related to activism and policy reform in my community so it’s great to see how my hard work has paid off. At YAC, I aspire to foster connections that will allow me to gain insight into how our political process works.”

Jickinson resides in Tarrytown. His interests are Criminal Justice Reform, Fair Housing and Environmental Justice.